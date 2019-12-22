While in New Zealand the most searched properties on OneRoof this year were affordable homes, with the smattering of luxury and quirk, around the world house searchers click most on crazy expensive listings.

People who search real estate listings are not always serious house buyers. There's also an element of day dreamers and property addicts who just have to know what's out there, just in case they have a lottery win in their future.

And a sprinkle of celebrity gold dust helps bring in the nosy.

That would explain why this year the United Kingdom's top most viewed property, according to real estate listing site Rightmove, was a football star's Essex pad.

West Ham striker Andy Carroll's mansion in Chigwell, Essex, could be considered wag central: the star of The Only Way is Essex, Carroll's partner Billi Mucklow, shared the house.

It has everything a star rubber-necker could hope for: over 740 sq m of zebra print walls, mirrored ceiling master bedroom, velour-clad home theatre and a star-worthy price tag of a £5m (just under NZ$10m). Oh, and of course there was the full-sized football pitch alongside the pool and tennis court.

It's still on the market, as is the three level penthouse of Manchester United and England defender Phil Neville. The asking price for the top of the landmark 47-storey skyscraper in Manchester, completed in 2006, has dropped by nearly $1m to just under $7m since it was first listed nearly two and a half years ago. And yes, it has the chandelier and the spiral staircase.

The list of football stars' places continues. A Prestbury, Cheshire seven-bedroom mansion listed by retired premier league striker Peter Crouch and forward Wayne Rooney, who will join Derby County in January next year, has also been on the market for over a year at just over $7.88m, with agents citing anxiety over Brexit and elections there for buyers holding off.

But there are also glorious examples of the kingdom's finest historic homes too.

A gothic castle in the Scottish highlands at Glenborrodale, Acharacle, that comes with three islands and a price tag of just under $7.5m. But for that, as well as the islands, you get an A-listed 16-bedroom Scots baronial-style home, built in 1902, a gate lodge and coach house set on some 54 ha with panoramic views.

With the slightly higher price tag of $7.88m is a serious piece of history, a Grade-I listed estate near Exeter, Devon,that dates back to 1586. It has been extensively renovated and modernised but has been on the market for over a year. Potential buyers may be overwhelmed by the nearly 11,000 sq m of house that includes ten bedrooms and a dining room that seats 20. Or they might love the modern games room, media room, pool, steam and sauna space and massage room.

Closer to home in Australia, the list of the country's top sales is dominated by Sydney's toniest suburbs.

The surprise sale was for an apartment – actually a super-apartment of penthouse and sub-penthouse – in Barangaroo's One Sydney Harbour, that has broken all Australian sales records with its $140m (NZ$146 m) price. This is the first time an apartment has broken records, and it's not even ready for occupation yet.

Closer to the ground, harbour outlooks won the luxury day in Sydney, according to domain.com.au.

22A Tivoli Ave in Rose Bay, with views of the Opera House and Harbour Bridge achieved $23.6m.

The success of the only out of town property, 11 Marine Parade in Byron Bay, which sold for $19.7m was put down to the "Hemsworth effect'. Since the movie star Chris Hemsworth built his mega-mansion, reputed to be worth over $20m, the prices in the beach area have been pushed up.

More waterfront or harbour-view properties in Pacific St, Watsons Bay, The Crescent, Vacluse Churchill Rd Rose Bay and Wolesely Rd, Point Piper that sold for between $17.5 m and $13.5 m prove that Aussies love their water more than anything else.

The only two historic houses, an elegant Federation estate in Black Street, Brighton, Victoria and another Georgian-style mansion on Cranbrook Rd, Bellevue Hill each sold for just over $12.3m.

Across the Atlantic, property buffs who follow the New York Times listings are fond of their history, albeit mixed with some serious luxury modern properties.

A 1760s colonial house in Readington New Jersey, asking just $1.06m was one of the top five properties viewed this spring. It was eclipsed however by a nearly 1600 sq m five level modern building in the woods in Toronto that came with its own elevator, pool and spa. Dubbed by the agent as having a "symphonic blend of the rational and emotional" the architectural masterpiece was asking just under $25m.

Over the summer readers also eyeballed a 1920s mansion in Clayton, Missouri, on its own park-like grounds that was asking just over $9m.

But a hilltop Los Angeles mansion on Viewmont Drive (yes, the views were stunning) topped that for viewers. Asking a mere $42.6m it had the requisite media room, swimming pool etc that you'd expect for the moneyed movie crowd.

Later in the summer a Newport Coast, California $18m spread of over 1000 sq m got some of the most viewings. It was eclipsed in viewings, however, by a NOHO loft apartment spread over a luxurious – for Manhattan – 245 sq m asking just $11.4m.

New York Times readers also love out of state places – up and down the price scale. A bargain house in Vermont with mountain views for $753,000 was nearly as popular as an Aspen, Colorado ski house with a home theatre and outdoor spa for nearly $26.5 m. We suspect a massive seven bed, seven bath place in Lake Quivira, Kansas, topped the August and September list for its out there landscaping: a scuba tunnel that connected a grotto, waterfall and pool.

More for the discreet money was a beautifully renovated Park Slope, Brooklyn triplex with its own deck asking just over $8m, or a 24th floor modern apartment on Manhattan's golden Fifth Ave for $3.2m.

One of the top five most viewed properties from August to October still appears unsold, despite a new, safe white paint job. The cutely renovated one bed, one bath pad with desirable high ceilings in the West Village is asking $1.367m.

All those house hunters spotting a bargain. For New York.