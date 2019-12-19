Air New Zealand will open its refurbished domestic lounge at Wellington Airport tomorrow.

The new lounge is 10 per cent bigger than the previous one and has 374 seats and is part of a $60 million programme to refurbish lounges around the country.

The new Wellington lounge will have six different zones – a cafe and bar, barista station, business, lounge and quiet areas, as well as a self-service food and drinks station.

Air New Zealand's Wellington domestic lounge. Photo/ Brett Phibbs / PhibbsVisuals for Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand general manager of customer experience Nikki Goodman said it was ''fantastic'' to have the new Wellington Domestic Lounge up and running for the busy Christmas period.

"We know customers flying on our services out of the capital love our domestic lounge so it's great to be able to offer a fresh new space with plenty of seating."

There are an extra 56 seats.

Next will be a new regional lounge at New Plymouth Airport, which is due to open early next year.

The airline opened a new regional lounge in Nelson last week which has almost twice the capacity of the previous one at the fast-growing airport.

Another view of the lounge. Photo / Brett Phibbs / PhibbsVisuals for Air New Zealand

The lounge will cater for around 130 customers and has almost double the seating of the previous space.

In November it opened its new regional lounge in Auckland catering for up to 265 customers - three times the seating of the previous regional lounge space.

It is located on Level 1 of the Auckland Airport domestic terminal, above the airline's old regional lounge and offers expansive views out over the runway. A new valet service area has also been built as part of the project.

Air New Zealand's new Wellington domestic lounge. Photo: Brett Phibbs / PhibbsVisuals for Air New Zealand

There are also plans to expand lounge space at Auckland International Airport.

The domestic lounges are open to Airpoints Elite, Gold, Elite Partner and Koru members departing on an Air New Zealand flight (no more than four hours prior to flight departure).