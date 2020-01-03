What are the big trends that will define our economy in 2020?

We asked some of New Zealand's leading market economists to give us their picks. From those we've distilled the top five and some

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Credit conditions

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

House prices

Business confidence (and investment)

Politics (elections and government spending)

Inflation

Honourable mentions: