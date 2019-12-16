The Financial Markets Authority has launched two separate civil cases against collapsed insurer CBL Corp, its six directors and former chief financial officer.

The market watchdog says it is proposing both actions be heard together but is separating them "for ease of understanding as each one relates to different underlying facts and different time periods."

READ MORE:

• What went wrong at CBL?

• CBL class action claim includes insider trading allegations

• Major investors back new CBL class action targeting directors

• CBL failure a 'dramatic' example of need for stronger supervision

Both actions are for alleged breaches of the Financial Markets Conduct Act around disclosure obligations.

Advertisement

The first action relates to disclosures during the $125 million initial public offering in September 2015. The FMA alleges a failure to disclose related party transactions and false and/or misleading statements in respect of CBL's solvency ratios and the use of the IPO proceeds.

This action is against former managing director Peter Harris, director Alistair Hutchison and former chief financial officer Carden Mulholland.

Mulholland resigned in November 2017, giving six months' notice.

The second action alleges a failure to comply with continuous disclosure obligations on the need to strengthen the main insurance company subsidiary's reserves, the age of premium receivables from French subsidiary Securities and Financial Solutions Europe, and the directions and conditions imposed on CBL's European subsidiary by the Central Bank of Ireland.

The second suit also alleges misleading and deceptive conduct and/or unsubstantiated representations in trade in respect of CBL's market announcement on Aug. 24, 2017.

That announcement was the company's financial results for the six months ended June when it said underlying profit rose 2 per cent to $23.6 million with revenue jumping 35 per cent to $206.2 million.

However, the company said a one-off $16.5 million increase in reserves against future claim forecasts led to a reported net profit of $12.6 million, down 32 per cent.

The directors included in the second action are former chair Sir John Wells, directors Harris, Hutchison, Anthony Hannon, Norman Donaldson and Ian Marsh, and the ex-CFO, Mulholland.

Advertisement

The FMA said pursuing these cases will send "an important denunciation and deterrence message," hold to account "those considered most culpable for any identified misconduct," and clarify the law and provide important legal precedents.

"Our key statutory objective is to promote and facilitate the development of fair, efficient and transparent financial markets," said FMA general counsel Nick Kynoch in a statement.

"There will be corporate failures in a well-functioning market. However, the size and circumstances of CBL's collapse threaten our overarching objective. Because of this, we conducted a significant and complex investigation into CBL's failure," Kynoch said.

He also acknowledged the two litigation-funded class actions against CBL "which are primarily aimed at securing compensation for investors. The FMA will engage with investors and the courts to manage the various proceedings now in progress," he said.

"Investors exercising their own legal rights and pursuing privately funded litigation plays an important part in a well-functioning market, which the FMA strongly supports.

"However, private civil litigation may not always address areas of broader public interest that are of concern to the FMA."

The FMA notes that if any declarations of contravention and penalties are granted, they "provide the ability for individual claimants to seek compensation" relying on such court rulings.

The maximum penalty for the FMA's action is likely to be $1 million for an individual or $5 million in any other case, the regulator said.

FMA's announcement comes as the class action case funded by Australia-based IMF Bentham released paperwork showing the Auckland High Court granted it leave to proceed with its class action last week.

CBL's liquidators, Neale Jackson and Brendon Gibson of KordaMentha, neither consented to nor opposed the IMF-funded suit but will abide by the court's decision, Justice Simon Moore said in a court minute.

Justice Moore noted the other class action, which is backed by New Zealand-based litigation funder LPF Group, and said that "in many respects this representative action seems to define the class in substantially the same way as the present proceedings."

The minute said an application has been filed to have those proceedings transferred to Auckland but didn't say who the applicant was.

LPF said it didn't apply to have it moved, the defendants did.

A key difference between the two class actions is the IMF one is against only CBL and its insurer whereas the other class action, which is backed by CBL's major institutional investors, is against both CBL and its directors.

"Unresolved at this stage is how those actions should proceed," Justice Moore said.

"It is suggested by the applicant that, if possible, the same judge should be assigned to both matters to consider all preliminary and case management issues," he said.

CBL went into liquidation in May this year. Its shares last traded at $3.17 on NZX before they were suspended in February 2018, valuing the company at $747.4 million.

The Serious Fraud Office is also investigating CBL's collapse.