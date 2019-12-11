At $449, Apple's noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are a strong contender in the high-end earphones market.

We are living in an era of "hearables" — earphones embedded with special sensors that talk to our phones. And

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On a plane

Related articles:

On a train

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On the streets

On the phone

Bottom line