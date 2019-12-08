As Christmas Day looms so do the deadlines for sending presents across the world.

New Zealand Post has shared a guide on the key sending dates Kiwis need to know if they want to send gifts to others before Christmas time.

With only 16 days left until Christmas, those hoping to send presents overseas are scraping the barrel — and will need to fork out a bit of cash.

The deadline for sending presents to South Pacific, Asia, North America, UK and Europe is this Friday, December 13 via an Express Courier.

For Australia, the cut-off date for sending gifts is Monday, December 16 via Express Courier, but you will need to get in quick for the rest of world with a deadline for this Wednesday, December 11 via Express Courier.

Those sending presents to friends and families in New Zealand still have a little bit more time — having until Monday, December 23 to courier a gift.

However, Kiwis who are waiting to receive gifts for themselves, or their loved one have missed the boat if they haven't ordered them already.

Products coming from the USA and UK had to ordered before Monday, December 2 via YouShop.

Courier Post has shared a warning on its website, advising there are delays in deliveries in the lower South Island due to the bad weather.

"Deliveries in the lower half of the South Island are expected to be delayed during the first half of this week. Services south of Ashburton are most impacted, however we are able to continue services between Invercargill and Dunedin and Dunedin and Timaru as normal," Courier Post wrote.

"You can check the progress of your item by using our Tracking tool. You can also turn on 'delivery updates' to get automatic updates on your item."

It is not known if this would have any impact on Christmas deliveries.

New Zealand Post has also advised Kiwis as to how they can keep their parcels secure during the Christmas period.

"NZ Post is proud to have a range of secure delivery options available to help keep your Christmas parcels safe and sound. We're pleased to offer customers the ability to have parcels directed to one of our almost 300 parcel collect locations – including Countdown supermarkets.

"Customers can also text us to re-direct delivery if you get held up and aren't going to be home in time to collect it. Customers can even tell us the exact spot where you want us to leave your parcel, for example 'on the back porch under the BBQ cover' and our delivery people will make sure it's safely tucked away. You can find out more on our website www.nzpost.co.nz."

Nationwide

• Post Thursday, December 19

• Parcel Thursday, December 19

• Courier Monday, December 23

Around the world

South Pacific, Asia, North America, UK & Europe

•

Air

Monday, December 2

•

Courier

Monday, December 9

•

Express

Courier Friday, December 13

Australia

• Air Wednesday, December 4

• Courier Wednesday, December 11

• Express Courier Monday, December 16

Rest of the World

• Air Friday, November 29

• Courier Friday, December 6

• Express Courier Wednesday, December 11

Receiving from YouShop

YouShop USA

•

Economy

Monday, November 25

•

Standard

Monday, December 2

YouShop UK

• Standard Monday, December 2

(Source: New Zealand Post)