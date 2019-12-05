The Newspaper Publishers' (NPA) has appointed experienced marketer Brook Cameron its new general manager.

She replaces outgoing boss Brian Hill, who has held the reins at the organisation since 2015.

NPA chairman Phil Eustace says the decision to appoint a marketer to lead the team was an easy one.

"We were looking for a leader who would be a strong and passionate industry advocate promoting the power of print," Eustace said.

"Brook has all the qualities we need - she is charismatic, energetic and has established relationships with the marketers and agencies we need to reach."

Cameron has more than 20 years' diverse marketing experience working for some of New Zealand's largest companies, as well as running her own marketing business. Over the years she has admired the enduring effectiveness of newspapers as a trusted environment for quality advertising.

"66 per cent of New Zealanders connect with a newspaper every week and leveraging this reach in a targeted, relevant way is smart marketing," Cameron said.

"I am looking forward to changing the perception of newspapers and demonstrating their effectiveness to marketers both as a news provider and a powerful advertising medium reaching highly engaged audiences across New Zealand," says Cameron.