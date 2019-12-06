The man known as the Taxi King arrived at his 2014 holiday party in a US$384,000 ($586,000) Ferrari, wearing a custom Italian suit. He told the guests whom he had invited to an upscale Manhattan

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

"I'm in, you're out"

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prominent — and polarising

The highest bidder

Riches and power

The aftermath