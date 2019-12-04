The Government's cyber security unit CERT NZ received the highest number of reported incidents for a quarter since launching in 2017, according to its latest report.

The report, covering the period from July 1 to September 30, showed 1,354 incidents were reported to CERT NZ.

Of all incidents, 18 per cent reported some type of loss, either financial, data or operational.

Direct financial losses for the quarter were $3.8 million, down 42 per cent from Q2.

CERT NZ Director Rob Pope said the 13 per cent increase in incident reports comes from a broad spread of New Zealanders.

"In this day and age, it's not just those in information security and IT that need to be across cyber security issues – being aware of cyber security is everyone's business."

The report takes an in-depth look at the different types of phishing attacks impacting New Zealanders, and provides tips on how to spot them and protect against them.

"With the holiday season approaching we're anticipating an increase in phishing techniques that exploit New Zealander's festive spirit, and trust in email and online shopping.

"It's important all New Zealanders, at work and at home, are aware of the risks and are confident to take the simple steps required to help protect against them," Pope said.

Pope said in an environment where cyber security incidents have such a wide impact, it was important for Kiwis to know where to go for advice and help.

Contact CERT NZ any time at www.cert.govt.nz or call 0800 CERT NZ, Monday to Friday, 7am–7pm.