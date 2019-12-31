Buying rental properties is often viewed as the ultimate retirement savings plan or akin to owning a goldmine - and there is merit in the view.

House prices have boomed over the past 20 years,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fowler's strategy

The magic number

Trading

Fowler's 7 practical steps to buying a rental

Fowler's investment strategy summarised