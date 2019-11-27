Interviewing for a job is already nerve-racking enough without potential employees playing games with candidates.

However, social media is full of job interview fails, from the IT professional who cheated his way through an interview to the woman who was asked to send nudes for an interview.

But the latest viral fail comes from Twitter user Jerry Doubles, who tweeted out one boss's technique to weed out potential candidates.

Based on a real-life story, Doubles told his followers the story of a boss testing candidates' patience by making them wait almost 12 hours for an interview.

Advertisement

According to his story, six candidates came for an interview at 7am and were asked to wait. By 3pm, only three were left, and then by 6pm, when the employer finally came to see them, there were only two – and they both got the job.

An employer invited six people for an interview by 7:00AM, they were all dressed and sharp before the time. He told them to wait.



By 3:00PM, 3 had left.

By 6:00PM, he came and met only 2.

They got the job.



That was the interview.

Test of PATIENCE.@OgbeniDipo What say you? — The Idea Junkie ⚪ (@jerrydoubles) November 24, 2019

Doubles said the employer viewed the waiting period as a test of patience. It also was not the first time he had been told of stories like this.

Twitter users were quick to criticise the interviewer for conducting such an unprofessional interview.

Twitter user Amaka said the test wasn't one of patience but of stretching someone to their breaking point.

Other users labelled the boss as "an ego-tripping a**hole", "psycho" and "a tyrant".

One user, plateaublood, pointed out that the test would not even necessarily get the right candidates but the desperate ones, posting: "He employed the desperate ones not necessarily the qualified ones. He wanted people who don't know the value of time and he got them."

The incident happened in Nigeria, and Doubles said critics "shouldn't be too quick to judge".

He said people sometimes had to do what they needed to do to get a job – even if it wasn't a good one.