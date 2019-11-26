There's no escaping the influence of global competition and the effect it has on your business, however protected you may have felt in the past.

So, you can either turn your back on the tsunami or you can use it to motivate change.

That's how NZME chief digital officer Laura Maxwell sees the challenge facing New Zealand businesses as they try and improve performance and compete against global competitors.

"Those that do that, will not only survive, but win."

Maxwell is commenting on behalf of NZME's real estate platform Oneroof.co.nz, sponsor of the Most Improved category at the upcoming Deloitte Top 200 Awards for 2019.

The finalists for this award are The Warehouse Group, WEL Networks and SkyCity Entertainment Group.

Maxwell says being a market leader in New Zealand only gets you so far once the new global player sets up shop on your home turf.

"So get stuck in, by firstly protecting the core, streamlining and becoming more efficient at delivery of your essential business. Stop what isn't working. This gives you breathing space to spend valuable time understanding what the eco-system looks like now, whether the power has shifted from suppliers to buyers and getting honest about what your customers value and how good you are at delivering what they value."

Deloitte Top 200 Awards were established in 1990 and are held annually to recognise and applaud outstanding individual and management team performances among New Zealand's largest companies and trading organisations.

Last year's winner for the Most Improved award was Skellerup Holdings.

All the Deloitte Top 200 winners will be revealed at a gala event being held at Auckland's Spark Arena on December 5.

The evening will also include two special awards – Visionary Leader and Executive of the Decade announced on the night. Click here for a full list of finalists.

Most Improved Finalists finalists – Sponsored by Oneroof.co.nz

• The Warehouse

• WEL Networks

• SkyCity Entertainment Group