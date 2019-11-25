Closure of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter could "significantly" reduce emissions from electricity generation, but Treasury warns the impact on power bills is uncertain.

On October 23, Rio Tinto said it was conducting a strategic review of its New Zealand operations, raising the possibility that the smelter, New Zealand's largest electricity user, could close.

Rio Tinto, the Australian mining giant, owns almost 80 per cent of the smelter. Ahead of the announcement, New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) sought to meet with Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods, as it prepared to push publicly for lower electricity and transmission prices.

