Numerous iPhone users reported receiving a dubious text message this morning asking them to verify their details.

Coming from the number 365, the message tells the user they've been locked out of their Apple ID and then asks them to verify their details.

The tell-tale sign in the scam is that the word "Apple" is misspelled "appl" in the url featuring in the text message.

It appears to be a classic example of a phishing ruse designed to acquire login and credit card details.

This comes only a day after it was revealed that Russian scammers have created many fake NZ Herald websites selling iPhones for $1.

The clone websites were also designed to capture users' personal financial details.

This matter was reported to international IT security agency FraudWatch, which then proceeded to take down fake websites, articles and online profiles.

Last week, NZ Police and ANZ told media there has been a big increase in scamming in the past year, with global scam artists seeing New Zealand as an easy target.

ANZ's Natasha McFlinn, a senior fraud manager at the bank, said she believed the problem is only going to continue to grow.

McFlinn said banks and other corporates had tightened their security in recent years to shore up their defences against fraudsters.

The scammers are now turning their attention to consumers, who don't have as well-established defences.

"It is really hard to get into their systems and for fraudsters to do unauthorised things. So they are starting to move more and more into just attacking customers directly because tricking somebody into making a payment is a lot easier and it is harder to detect."

This issue is particularly pronounced when scammers know that consumers are likely to be looking for online deals.

With Black Friday, Christmas and Boxing Day, the next month will certainly serve up a few legitimate deals - but also the odd scam.

What to do if you have been scammed

• Contact your bank as soon as possible.

• Report it to the police and, if it is an online scam, report it to Netsafe who will give advice on what to do.

• Hang up on cold callers trying to sell you investment products.