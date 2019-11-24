Moving Dargaville's main town centre to avoid the consequences of rising sea levels is mooted in a new council plan.

The proposal is one of several in a new Kaipara District Council planning document titled Let's Talk About Options, and suggests moving the town centre to higher ground.

A council spokesman said the proposal was among those for townships across the district and aimed to prompt discussion in communities over growth in the context of future change.

"This includes climate change and sea level rise, ensuring we make climate-smart decisions to prepare for the future.

"For Dargaville, the proposal to

