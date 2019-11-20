It's not often you get paid to smoke weed, let alone make a career out of it, but one company is offering just that.

American Marijuana, a cannabis review site, is looking for someone to smoke and review CBD and THC products for $56,000 (US$36,000) a year.

The company wants the lucky applicant to video themselves opening the products and blogging about their experiences. In other words, you're paid to get high and write about it.

You'll be tasked with trying numerous products, including weed, vapes, edibles and CBD oils.

Advertisement

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

"The applicant will have to write about their honest reviews and opinions of the product in the form of a blog," says the company's job description.

"Moreover, they must also be comfortable in front of the camera since the job includes unboxing videos and explainer videos of how each cannabis product performs and differs from other, more notable products in the category.

"If you think you got the guts to smoke weed every day (plays Snoop Dogg song) and get paid doing it, you might just be the guy we need. But DO NOT expect us to hire you just because you can smoke because we're looking for a guy who also has extensive knowledge of marijuana to educate our readers.

"Lastly, the applicant needs to be physically fit and healthy in general to carry out cannabis product reviews regularly."

However, the catch is you must be 18 years or older and live in the US or Canada, where consumption of marijuana is legal.

The lucky stoner will be chosen on December 4.