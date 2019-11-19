COMMENT:

The New Zealand First Foundation risks being for Jacinda Ardern in 2020 what the Spencer Trust was for Helen Clark in 2008: the centre of a slow-burning scandal that will undermine not just NZ First's reputation but also Labour's, and that of the Prime Minister herself.

This morning's revelations by a Tauranga journalist is certainly just the start of ongoing leaks by former NZ First officials disgruntled with the foundation's activities, the party's operations and the suggestion of an overlap.

