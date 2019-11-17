One of the biggest names in New Zealand vaping is making a play for the UK market.

Vapo, the company owned by entrepreneurs Ben Pryor and Jonathan Devery, has hit retail shelves in the United Kingdom with a range of nicotine vape products.

Michael Mason, who has been appointed as the national sales manager for Europe and the United Kingdom, says there has already been strong uptake of the products this far.

"We're set to sign with some of the UK's best well-known vape retailers," Mason said.

"Already, we're in the Phoenix Vapers' network of stores, with Vapo products also available in Ziggicig throughout Northern Ireland in the coming weeks. Then, of course, we're online with our own Vapo UK site, the massive UK Ecig Store, and we're going live with the extensive Vape Club UK soon."

Vapo has grown quickly in New Zealand, but it will face a different challenge in the UK - one of the most mature vaping markets in the world.

The UK market has become saturated with vaping products, particularly those owned by the Big Tobacco companies.

Mason is hoping to set Vapo apart by going after the premium market with a select range of products.

"We're also unleashing New Zealand's best-selling flavours, which we created ourselves and so our products carry the sought-after 'Made in New Zealand' certification mark. Our e-liquids have also been put through arduous testing, passing with flying colours."

The use of flavours in vaping has become a contentious issue due to concerns over the appeal to younger consumers.

Proponents of vaping, however, argue that the flavours provide an added incentive for tobacco users to stop using the products.

While there has been an international clampdown on vaping, the United Kingdom remains one of the more liberal countries when it comes to vaping laws.

In the face of the growing backlash, Public Health England has stood by its position that vaping carries a small fraction of the risk of smoking and continues to promote it as a good alternative to those who want to quit smoking.

The New Zealand vaping industry currently finds itself in a state of limbo, with the Government set to propose regulations to vaping.

Associate Minister of Health Jenny Salesa has expressed concerns about the impact of vaping among children and plans to propose regulations to better control the vaping market.

Salesa has confirmed that she would be proposing legislation that would restrict flavours and the ability of vaping companies to market to children.

Question 10 - David Seymour to the Associate Minister of Health from New Zealand Parliament on Vimeo.

The National Party has also confirmed its willingness to work with the Government on suitable regulations.

However, Act leader David Seymour has been critical of the Government's moves to regulate the industry, questioning whether the restriction of flavours was a good move.

"The vaping industry says that 90 per cent of sales come from flavours. Closing down this avenue will see more people smoking for longer," Seymour said in an October statement.

"How will New Zealand's 500,000 smokers be encouraged to quit when flavours are not available and when they cannot learn about vaping through advertisements?"