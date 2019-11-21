Next Wednesday the Reserve Bank will reveal a decision that could open the door a little wider for first-home buyers - but could also make property prices even higher.

That decision is whether to relax, or even remove, the strict loan-to-value ratio (LVR) rules the central bank has imposed on mortgage lending, six years after they were introduced.

Will they do it? And if so, by how much?

And, with banks increasingly sticking to tougher self-imposed lending rules, will the Reserve Bank's decision really make a difference to house hunters?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For first-home buyers, the amount they need to save to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Evolution of lending rules: