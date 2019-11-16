By the time the confetti cannons burst, the toddlers were shouting in ecstasy, their eyes fixed on the superstars onstage. Ten costumed performers were delivering the climax of "Baby Shark Live!" — a 75-minute adaptation of a 2-minute music video, and an edge case in translating viral popularity into an enduringly profitable real-world franchise.

The global premiere took place on a Thursday night in October at South Carolina's Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, and the crowd was split between very young children and their adult caregivers. Siauna Yeargin of nearby Greenville was there with her daughter, Mireya. "When I wash her hair,

VIP upsells and flashy stagecraft

'That's the same way that it works for Beyoncé'

Why, precisely, is the song so addictive?

Officially sanctioned Baby Shark fishing tackle

'They're toddlers. They'll say it loudly.'

A concert built on a single song