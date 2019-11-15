Kiwibank has reduced its one-year fixed-term home-loan interest rate to a new record low – dropping from 3.55 per cent to 3.39 per cent.

Kiwibank's offer, which is effective from Monday, will be available for a limited time and requires a minimum 20 per cent equity.

"Implications from the 'no rate change' decision were that wholesale rates increased. It's likely we'll be the outlier reducing our one-year home-loan rate but that is a position we're comfortable to hold," Chris Greig, Kiwibank general manager for borrowing and savings, said.

"We're keen to see a continuation in the momentum we've had in growth over the past year as more New Zealanders choose to bring their banking to Kiwibank."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kiwibank is also currently offering $3,000 cash back for those that have at least $250,000 in new lending and make the switch to Kiwibank.

New Zealand's big four banks – ANZ, ASB, BNZ, and Westpac – all have a special one-year rate of 3.55 per cent.

On Wednesday the Reserve Bank left its official cash rate (OCR) unchanged at 1 per cent.

But ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley, who described the move as a surprise, said he expected the OCR to fall to 0.5 per cent.

"The most likely timing is the February and May MPS releases."

Kiwibank also lifted its one-year term-deposit rate from 2.70 per cent to 2.75 per cent.