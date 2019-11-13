When Dean Foods was founded in the 1920s, milkmen still delivered pints to homes across the country and a glass of milk was considered a nourishing part of any meal. Nearly a century later, milk is quickly falling out of fashion, and Dean Foods has found itself unable to compete as plant-based and lactose-free alternatives become more popular.

The largest milk company in the United States, saddled with debt and unable to adjust to the changing consumer landscape, filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday. It is in talks to sell itself to Dairy Farmers of America.

