The leasehold interest in the land and building housing one of the Hawke's Bay's biggest recreational boating supplies stores is up for sale.

Much of the property at 60-64 Thames St in the Napier suburb of Pandora is home to Napier Provedoring Company which stocks thousands of items used by recreational and commercial boaties – ranging from anchors, ropes and chains, through to fishing gear and maritime safety equipment.

The property consists of three large warehousing and office buildings sitting on 3735sq m of leasehold land across three individual titles. The largely-rectangular shaped property at 60–64 Thames St is zoned

