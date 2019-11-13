Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing's chief executive, said he considered stepping down after the company's signature 737 Max had two fatal accidents.

"It's fair to say I've thought about it," he said at the DealBook conference last week, during a wide-ranging discussion of how he has handled the fallout from the crashes, which killed 346 people.

READ MORE:
Boeing orders, deliveries continue to sag with Max grounding
Boeing reports its worst-ever financial losses as 737 Max crisis continues
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg turns down bonus

Muilenburg said he decided to remain in his position because he felt responsible for getting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.