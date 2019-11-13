The New Zealand dollar spiked higher to over US64c after the Reserve Bank left its official cash rate (OCR) unchanged at 1 per cent.

Market expectations were divided as to whether the bank would leave the rate unchanged, or whether it would reduce it, at today's monetary policy statement.

At its current level, the OCR is at its lowest point since the Reserve Bank introduced it in March 1999, when it was set at 4.5 per cent.

The New Zealand dollar rallied to US64.10c from US63.3c just before the 2 pm announcement.

The bank said in a statement: " We will add further monetary stimulus if needed."

It said employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remained below the 2 percent target mid-point but within its target range.

"Economic developments since the August statement do not warrant a change to the already stimulatory monetary setting at this time," it said.

Economic growth continued to slow in mid-2019 reflecting weak business investment and soft household spending.

The bank expects economic growth to remain subdued over the remainder of the calendar year.

Trading-partner growth had also slowed.

"Growth in global trade and manufacturing is weak and uncertainty remains high, dampening global business investment.

"However, New Zealand's export commodity prices have been robust, underpinning a positive terms of trade," it said.

The lower New Zealand dollar exchange rate this year was also providing a "useful additional offset" to the weaker global economic environment.

"Interest rates will need to remain at low levels for a prolonged period to ensure inflation reaches the mid-point of our target range and employment remains around its maximum sustainable level," it said. -- Staff Reporter