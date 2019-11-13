Cooling confidence in the New Zealand economy this year had an echo in Mainfreight's domestic transport growth but there's still strength in the economy, says managing director Don Braid.

Delivering the global freight and logistics company's financial result for the six months to end September, Braid said both New Zealand and Australian operations had had to contend with slowing economic conditions and increased overhead costs from lifting lower-paid staff salaries.

Despite this, New Zealand revenue increased 5.7 per cent or $19.4 million to $362m and ebitda rose 3 per cent

