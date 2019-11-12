After initially dismissing it had any responsibility for problems suffered by Vodafone and 2degrees customers in Alexandra, Spark has now fessed up.

READ MORE:
Spark supersizes fixed wireless broadband
Spark springs 5G surprise with rural wireless
Vodafone begins testing at first South Island 5G site

Service dropouts suffered by Vodafone (and likely 2degrees) customers in the central Otago town were caused by Spark's 5G fixed-wireless trial, Spark now admits.

"It turns out there was a minor configuration issue with our new wireless broadband 5G service, which meant that some customers on the fringes of the Vodafone network were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Shades of XT stoush