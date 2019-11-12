A man who bought a rundown, vandal-hit Rotorua house and then spent $60,000 doing it up, is decrying a Government plan to force landlords to give reasons for tenancy terminations.

Michael Burge showed social media before-and-after photographs of his home where the kitchen was wrecked, lewd images were spraypainted on walls and fittings, personal items were strewn throughout rooms and holes smashed in wall linings.

Hall vandalised and wrecked. Photo / Michael Burge
He bought knowing the place was uninhabitable after lack of repairs when previous tenants lived there, then what he suspects were youngsters deliberately vandalising it.

