What do Datacom, Scales Corporation and Xero have in common?

The trio, who form the finalists in the Best Growth Strategy section of this year's Deloitte Top 200 Awards, share a couple of traits.

"What unites our finalists is that their growth is strategic and purposeful – and it's that which will be fundamental to their success and the extent to which they can sustain that growth," says Andrew Fairgray, chief of business with category sponsor 2degrees.

"But, critically, this has to be accompanied by an appetite for risk," he adds.

All three of the Best Growth Strategy finalists have gone up against larger, multinational rivals and succeeded while keeping the base of their operations in New Zealand.

"To be bold in a category or industry means taking risks – however calculated they are," Fairgray says.

"These companies are exemplars of getting that combination right."

The Deloitte Top 200 Awards were established in 1990 and are held annually to recognise and applaud outstanding individual and management team performances among New Zealand's largest companies and trading organisations.

From the Top 200 index, significant contenders are identified for a series of awards.

Last year's winner for Best Growth Strategy was Fulton Hogan.

The Deloitte Top 200 winners will be revealed at a gala event being held at Auckland's Spark Arena on December 5.

The Deloitte Top 200 winners will be revealed at a gala event being held at Auckland's Spark Arena on December 5.

The evening will also include two special awards – "Visionary Leader" and "Executive of the Decade" announced on the night. Click here for a full list of finalists.

Best Growth Strategy finalists – Sponsored by 2degrees

• Datacom Group

• Scales Corporation

• Xero