Teenagers are gaga for TikTok. That's why Silicon Valley is so worried about it.

TikTok, which is run by a seven-year-old company in Beijing called ByteDance, allows people to create short, snappy videos and share them around the world. That simple concept has fuelled its rise to quickly become one of the world's largest social networks and mount the most direct incursion yet by a Chinese company into Silicon Valley's turf.

Now US internet companies are pushing back. Through knockoffs, potential acquisitions and not-so-subtle references to Chinese censorship, TikTok's competitors have been trying to protect their home turf from the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.