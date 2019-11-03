Saudi Arabia's giant state-owned oil producer, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., announced plans Sunday to go public in what could be the largest initial stock offering ever.

The company, the kingdom's crown jewel and probably the world's most profitable enterprise, said it planned to sell an unspecified percentage of its shares on the Saudi stock exchange, the Tadawul. Trading is expected to begin next month, although it did not specify a date and offered few other specifics.

Bankers have told the Saudi government that investors may value the company at around US$1.5 trillion, people briefed on the matter said previously. That

