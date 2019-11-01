Think of space, and you might think first of Mars, big-time state actors like Nasa and China's CNSA, and fast-talking billionaire enthusiasts like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

But here in New Zealand, space entrepreneurs and educators are focusing on making the benefits of space technology meaningful for ordinary people back home on our Goldilocks planet.

READ MORE:
Kevin Jenkins: NZ businesses need to look west
Grit or quit? Why business owners need to know when to give up
Kevin Jenkins: Why space is still the place
Electric boats: Clean, quiet, cheap and on their way

Steve

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

HOW WE GOT HERE

'DEMOCRATISING' SPACE

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE LAKE WATCHERS

MONITORING WHALE POPULATIONS AND OCEAN HEALTH

SPACE TECH APPLIED TO PRECISION AGRICULTURE

BUILDING OUR SPACE INFRASTRUCTURE

PUBLIC POLICY AND REGULATION

AOTEAROA'S POTENTIAL

A MAJOR OPPORTUNITY