Apple has unveiled its new AirPods Pro headphones which come with many new features including Active Noise Cancellation.

The AirPods Pro will go on sale in New Zealand from October 30, however those who want to jump on the bandwagon early can pre-order them online.

Even though these headphones have an all-new lightweight, in-ear design, they will set Apple fans back $449.

AirPods Pro bring Active Noise Cancellation with superior sound to the AirPods family. Photo / Apple

However, AirPods have become one of Apple's most popular products since being introduced three years ago.

"AirPods are the best-selling headphones in the world. The one-tap setup experience, incredible sound and iconic design have made them a beloved Apple product, and with AirPods Pro, we're taking the magic even further," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

"The new in-ear AirPods Pro sound amazing with Adaptive EQ, fit comfortably with flexible ear tips and have innovative Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. We think customers are going to love this new addition to the AirPods family."

The new design features three sizes of flexible ear tips rather than the hard plastic of the original AirPods, providing both a comfortable fit and a superior seal for customers.

It also has an innovative vent system to equalise pressure, minimising the discomfort common in other in-ear designs.

AirPods Pro have two microphones combined with advanced software to help remove background noise in the Active Noise Cancellation mode.

A quick tap on the volume slider in Control Center makes it easy to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes. Photo / Apple

The headphone also have a transparency mode, which provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them.

It also ensures that a user's own voice sounds natural while audio continues to play perfectly.

A sensor on the headphones stems lets users simply switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode by waving their hands.

The sensor also makes it easy to play, pause or skip tracks, and answer or hang up phone calls.

Users can also press on the volume slider in Control Center on iPhone and iPad to control settings, or on Apple Watch by tapping on the AirPlay icon while music is playing.

As for actual audio quality, the AirPods Pro come with an adaptive EQ which automatically tunes bass and midtones based on the shape of a person's ear, and custom high cyanide range amplifiers that deliver "incredibly clear sound" and extends battery life.

AirPods Pro are packed with audio innovation to deliver superior sound and an immersive noise-canceling experience. Photo / Apple

The size and performance of AirPods Pro are made possible by Apple's innovative system-in-package (SiP) design, featuring the H1 chip that powers everything from sound to Siri. Photo / Apple

AirPods Pro's battery life lets users have up to five hours of listening time. In Active Noise Cancellation mode, AirPods Pro deliver up to four and a half hours of listening time and up to three and a half hours of talk time on a single charge.

Through additional charges from the Wireless Charging Case, AirPods Pro deliver over 24 hours of listening time or over 18 hours of talk time. They are also sweat and water-resistant.