Android phone owners are being warned about apps that hide software on your phone and quickly drain your battery life.

And they've been downloaded by millions of people, according to The Sun.

The Sun reported Cyber-experts at ESET found as many as 42 apps containing adware, all of which were available on the Google Play Store.

The apps can destroy your phone's battery life, send your info to criminals and install malicious software onto your device.

Masquerading as handy tools or games, these types of apps are known as "adware".

The apps show full-screen ads on your display that are difficult to close and often they'll also run ads in the background, slowly draining your phone's battery life and resources while earning money for criminals.

Dodgy apps and their user numbers revealed:

• Video Downloader Master – 5,000,000+

• Ringtone Maker Pro – 500,000+

• Insta Downloader – 500,000+

• Tank 1990 – 500,000+

• Video Downloader Master Free – 100,000+

• Tank Battle – 100,000+

• Basketball Shooter Challenge – 100,000+

• World Champion 2018 – 100,000+

• PhotoAlbum – 100,000+

• FB Video Downloader – 100,000+

• Social Downloader – 100,000+

• Hike Hashtags Best Hashtags for IG – 100,000+

• HeroesJump – 100,000+

• VilOader Free MP4 Video Downloader – 100,000+

• Video To MP4 Downloader – 50,000+

• Puzzle Box Classic Puzzles All in One – 50,000+

• Downloader Free Video Downloader App – 50,000+

• DU Recorder for Android – 50,000+

• All Video Download – 50,000+

• Top1 Video Downloader – 10,000+

• Head Soccer 2 – 10,000+

• Ringtone Maker App 2019 – 10,000+

• Solucionariodebaldor – 10,000+

• Bouncing Ball – 10,000+

• Lite For FB – 10,000+

• TV N Radio – 10,000+

• Bouncing Ball – 10,000+

• Floating Tube By Muicv – 10,000+

• Spider Solitaire Games – 5,000+

• Puzzle Crosssum – 5,000+

• Yellow Craft – 5,000+

• TVN Group Ankina Reminder Water – 5,000+

• Ringtone Maker 2019 – 5,000+

• Solucionariodebaldor – 5,000+

• Flat Music – 5,000+

• Smart Note – 1,000+

• All Downloader – 1,000+

• Soccer Card – 1,000+

• Wismichudosmildiecisiete – 1,000+

• Basketball Perfect Shot – 1,000+

• Solitaire Free (Nteam) – 100+