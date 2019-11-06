Three out of four Kiwis say that they'd be comfortable about a new neighbour from a racial/ethnic minority, according to the last Statistics NZ survey to ask that question. New Zealanders see themselves as welcoming diversity, but what does it look like in practice?

New research by Motu economist Dr Dave Maré tracks the changes in diversity across New Zealand towns and cities between 1981 and 2013, and looks at how this affected their desirability as places to live and work.

The visualisation below shows how all our major cities and towns rate for diversity (left to right axis) and both quality of life and business (top to bottom axis), according to the Motu research.