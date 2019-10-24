Data from the team at Horizon Research has revealed which streaming services are winning the fierce battle for Kiwi eyeballs.

The results - based on a representative panel of 1047 New Zealanders - has TVNZ OnDemand at the top of the pile, reaching a total of 2.1 million Kiwis in 987,000 households.

Snapping at the heels of the state broadcaster is Netflix, which now commands an audience of two million viewers across 935,000 households.

The only other streaming players in the local market to reach more than a million New Zealanders are Sky TV and Three Now.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Anatomy

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

No stream, no worries