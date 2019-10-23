No matter how much is written in books and the internet about the importance of preparing and practising your interview before you go in, it seems to me, almost everyone gets shocked by questions that any person could reasonably figure out will be asked.

Recently I was on a recruitment panel for a chief executive role, interviewing a wide range of excellent candidates. However, I got the impression that about half of them had not prepared properly, for even basic questions.

What are your strengths?

Because you have completed your research on the appointment as well as the company beforehand, you will be able to visualise what the employer is seeking. Phrase your answer in this context and give an example of each strength.

What are your weaknesses?

Choose an area of weakness prior to the interview. Only state one weakness and say what you are doing to overcome it. Overcoming a weakness is actually developing a strength. On another note, it's always fun when I ask this question and get in response, "I do not have any weaknesses." No matter how accomplished you are, that's an immediate "fail — go-no-further" for me in the interview process, as it demonstrates a person with limited emotional intelligence.

What motivates you?

While we all understand that money is a key driver in a person's career, employers don't want this to be the main focus of why someone wants a role. Highlight how you enjoy learning new skills, working within an engaged and positive team and the opportunity to progress further in your career.

Why did you leave your last job?

Here the interviewer wants to understand why you have left (or are looking to leave) and see if there are any issues or problems that you may have had and could bring to their company. Always be positive and do not tear apart your last organisation. No employer likes hearing a potential employee talking negatively about their last job. It will only give the signal that you may be trouble.

Why do you want to work for our business/organisation?

This is a vital question as the employer is attempting to find out your motivation for working for them in particular. Briefly share your knowledge of their business and comment on how your skills, experience and education would fit well within their company. Talk about the development opportunities the company offers, your interest in the industry or their strong brand/presence in the marketplace. An employer wants you to be excited about their company and will always hire someone who has a passion for the firm over someone who does not show any interest. This is why you must prepare. It is hard to be passionate about something you know nothing about.

As Louis Pasteur said: "Fortune favours the prepared mind." Make the time to prepare properly and you will have taken a great step towards getting to "Yes" at your next interview.

