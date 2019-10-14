Fund managers should be tired of the 40-year debate over whether investors should back stock-pickers or index-trackers.

Thankfully, some of the arguments have been less barbed and there's been an acknowledgement on both sides that it isn't actually an either/or proposition.

Put simply, there are just as many reasons to forgo the traditional route of picking winners as there are for ignoring a blunt index weighting.

Many advocates of one investment style are quite happy to use the other when it suits.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Passive versus active? Fund managers battle it out
Premium - Paul McBeth: Can Sharesies break

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.