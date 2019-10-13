On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"Anything can still happen on the trade front between now and year-end (and remembering the 15 per cent tariffs on nearly $100 billion of goods are still slated for December 15)," he said.
"All we would say for now is that the chances of a near-term re-test of the early October post-GFC lows on AUD around 0.6770 and NZD just above 0.62 have receded a little."
ANZ's Hong Kong based chief economist for greater China, Raymond Yeung, said tensions were unlikely to ease soon and "economic risks will linger as talks move through various stages.
"The Phase I agreement mainly covers agricultural purchases, tariff suspension and market access," Yeung wrote in a research note. "But core issues of technology transfer and national security still face high hurdles before a resolution in our view."
The big conflict around the ban on US companies trading with Chinese telco giant Huawei were not addressed in these talks.
"If you're China, you're pretty happy with the outcome," Arthur R Kroeber, founder of Beijing-based consultancy Gavekal Dragonomics, told the Wall Street Journal.
"China's negotiation position has always been, the longer you can extend the talks the better."
Economists say both the US and Chinese economies are slowing due to trade war pressure putting both nations under growing pressure to reach a meaningful deal.
Last year, US farm exports to China fell by 53 per cent to less than US$9.2b.
The White House has had to support US soy bean farmers with US$12b of farm subsidies.
China has GDP data due this week which is expected to show that output growth in the three months to September eased to 6.1 per cent, the slowest in almost three decades.
The International Monetary Fund, which holds its annual meeting in Washington this week, is still expected to cut its global growth forecast - for the fifth time since last October.
The next opportunity for further progress in resolving the trade war comes mid-November, when Trump is expected to meet Chinese president Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Chile.