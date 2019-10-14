A $15 million hotel housing 40 apartments has been announced for Mount Maunganui. Its location? A site which has been home to an iconic cafe and bar for more than a decade. The news comes as a new Quest apartment and hotel has been officially opened in Tauranga city. The red ribbon has been cut on that $12 million three-storey 42-apartment development on Devonport Rd - the third Quest apartment hotel to be built in Tauranga. Business and tourism experts say the new development will help to bring business people into the CBD. Zoe Hunter reports.


