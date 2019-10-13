A Fred Flintstone-style Mt Roskill house, dubbed New Zealand's ugliest, is due to be auctioned tomorrow because no offers have been made in advance.

But the agent in charge of selling 62b Stranolar Dr says a number of interested parties are striking issues.

"People are having trouble getting finance," said Barfoot & Thompson's Alex Yang, of the house advertised as "disaster turns into developer's opportunity".

"Three people told me they can't get finance."

Yang said a lack of code compliance certificate has deterred lenders.

The house is advertised here on OneRoof.

"Disaster No 1: there is no code compliance certificate Issued for the current dwelling. Disaster No 2: this dwelling has major water ingress issues," his advertising says.

The sale could amount to buying the land-only and pricing the property based on that, Yang has indicated.

"Forget about the $910,000 CV: we are talking 'land and value' only here," Yang said.

Auckland Council lists the land as being worth $790,000 and the structures at just $120,000. Rates are $2904/year.

Yang said some buyers might want to consider inserting a clause into any sale and purchase agreement, stating that an offer was conditional on succeeding in getting finance.

Owner Sophie Jayawardene said she had chosen the colours within the igloo-style home but the place had also cost her dearly because it leaked and she blamed health issues she and her family suffered on the property.

• 62b Stranolar Dr, Mt Roskill: auction starts 1.30pm on Tuesday, October 15, Barfoot & Thompson, 34 Shortland St, Auckland CBD.