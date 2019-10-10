Unleashed Software took out the Supreme Business Excellence Award, capping off a dominant evening at the Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2019 – North & West region, last night.

The Takapuna-based global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, which provides inventory management solutions to businesses, also won the Excellence in Marketing and Employer of the Year categories.

Unleashed Software CEO Gareth Berry said the award reflects a true team effort.

"We wouldn't be able to do the great work we do without having great customers, partners and a dedicated team all executing brilliantly on a global scale.

Advertisement

"This award is really about recognising all of their hard work and thanking our customers who have supported us along the way."

Andrew Thomson, Westpac Area Commercial Manager North West, said the awards are about taking time out to recognise the smartest, savviest and strongest businesses in the Auckland community.

"It's been fantastic to see the high calibre of entries this year. Auckland is the biggest cog in New Zealand's economy and fundamentally important to our global success," says Thomson.

Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett congratulated the businesses on the success they have achieved.

"These awards bring together businesses to showcase their talent, their strategic thinking, marketing and customer services and much more.

"Our winners and finalists are todays employers and tomorrows wealth providers. They deserve to be recognised and celebrated."

Nick Hill, chief executive of Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development, described small and medium sized businesses as essential in helping to create quality jobs for all Aucklanders.

"As Auckland prepares for the future, it is exciting to see the level of world-class innovation and technology happening in the north's business community.

Advertisement

"The west has a diverse economy including a thriving screen production sector, which will continue to grow with arrival of Amazon Prime's streaming series based on Lord of the Rings."

Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2019 – North & West winners:

• Best Emerging Business - Clean Collective

• Excellence in Customer Service Delivery - Denture Tech

• Excellence in Innovation - Ecology & Co

• Excellence in International Trade - HaaKaa (Think Green Ltd)

• Excellence in Marketing - Unleashed Software

• Excellence in Strategy and Planning - Eventfinda Stadium

• Employer of the Year - Unleashed Software

• Excellence in Community Contribution – Grin Natural Products Ltd

• People's Choice Award – One50 Group

• Supreme Business Excellence Award - Unleashed Software