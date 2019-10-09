Start-up investors are warning of a reckoning after the stumbles of some high-profile "unicorns." Now turning a profit is in.

Fred Wilson, a venture capitalist at Union Square Ventures, recently published a blog post titled "The Great Public Market Reckoning." In it, he argued that the narrative that had driven startup hype and valuations for the past decade was now falling apart.

His post quickly ricocheted across Silicon Valley. Other venture capitalists, including Bill Gurley of Benchmark and Brad Feld of Foundry Group, soon weighed in with their own warnings about fiscal responsibility.

At some startups, entrepreneurs began behaving more

