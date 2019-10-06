A house hunter has described a home currently listed on real estate sites as the ugliest she's ever seen.

Barfoot & Thompson agent Alex Yang agrees, describing the home as a "disaster" that has turned into "a developer's opportunity".

Yang is advertising 62b Stranolar Dr in Mt Roskill as a chance for a buyer to capitalise on issues with the home.

The house is advertised here on OneRoof.

"Disaster No 1: there is no code compliance certificate issued for the current dwelling. Disaster No 2: This dwelling has major water ingress issues," Yang wrote of the five-bedroom three-bathroom home.

Lawyers warn against buying properties without code compliance certificates, saying having one confirms that any building work done is compliant with the Building Code.
Owning a property without such a certificate affects the ability to sell it and can damage the property's value.

Photos show the house the two-level roughcast white circular structure wich the agent said is "Flintstone style", alongside a vastly contrasting wood structure.

"Forget about the $910,000 CV: we are talking'land and value only here," Yang said.

Auckland Council lists the land as being worth $790,000 and the structures at just $120,000. Rates are $2904/year.

Yang highlighted the property's proximity to the CBD, close motorway access, a local park across the road, to local golf courses and quality homes in a much-loved neighbourhood.

Interior photos show walls in vivid green and vibrant pink.

The property will be auctioned at the agent's Shortland St premises tomorrow at 1.30pm, unless sold prior.