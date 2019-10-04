Kiwis have shared a warning on social media after they received scam text messages claiming their ASB bank account is under threat.

Several customers posted photos of a fake "ASB Notification" they received from a random number.

The message read: "Unusual activity on your ASB online account. To avoid account suspension, secure your account."

A website link purporting to be for ASB follows, which then asks users for login details, bank details and contact details.

An ASB spokesperson told the Herald in a statement that they were aware of a current text message "smishing" scam where people have been sent a text message pretending to be from the bank.

"The 'smishing' SMS contains a link that once clicked prompts the person to provide a range of information," the spokesperson said.

"Our customers' security is of utmost importance to us and ASB wants to remind everyone that legitimate messages from any bank would never ask customers to supply personal information, login details or second-factor identification.

"The ASB Contact Centre is available on 0800 803 804 if a customer is concerned about any suspicious messages they receive."

According to the bank's website, whenever ASB advises customers to log in to an account to complete an action, they will never give you a direct link to the login page.

Instead, they encourage you to type www.asb.co.nz directly into your browser and log in from there.

For more information on how to keep safe online please visit: https://www.asb.co.nz/banking-with-asb/online-security.html



Netsafe's guide to scam spotting

Data from Netsafe earlier this year showed that Kiwis lost $33 million to online scams and fraud last year - triple the amount stolen in 2017.

The average loss increased from $10,771 in 2017 to $21,140 in 2018. The smallest loss reported was $1 and the largest loss was $5m.

Netsafe chief executive Martin Cocker has warned on numerous occasions that scams are becoming more sophisticated, often emulating legitimate promotions or emails from reputable organisations.

Netsafe's guide to scam spotting says to be wary of being contacted by phone or email out of the blue, being told there is a problem with your device or internet connections, and being asked for the passwords to your online accounts.

It also advises to be wary of unexpected communications asking you to "verify" your account or details, winning a competition that you don't remember entering, moving outside of an online trading or booking website or app, and friends or partners you've met online asking for money or talking about money problems.

Three other things to watch out for are unusual payment methods such as gift cards, being asked for remote access to your device, and pressure to make a decision or take action quickly.

• Netsafe is New Zealand's independent, non-profit online safety organisation. Netsafe provides online safety education, advice and support for people in New Zealand.