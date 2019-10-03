The union representing retail workers say Godfrey Hirst staff have been locked out by their employer as industrial action intensifies amid a dispute over starting rates for new employees.

First Union says 50 carpet workers from the carpet retailer will be on strike today outside the company's Wiri store in Auckland.

The Godfrey Hirst workers delivered a strike notice to management yesterday, opting to strike until the company returned to the bargaining table to negotiate a living wage as a starting rate for new employees, Jared Abbott, First Union secretary for transport, logistics and manufacturing, said.

Instead, the company locked its unionised workers out of the facility, Abbott said.

"Locking out workers is both morally repugnant and financially stupid, and it will not intimidate our members," Abbott said in a statement.

"It's an incendiary response to workers organising together to fight for a living wage; something that most people recognise is essential to give lower-paid workers an income that can sustain themselves and their families."

A spokesman from Godfrey Hirst said the company was disappointed by the strike action.

"The action was taken after three meetings with unions. No mediation was entered into which is disappointing," the spokesman told the Herald.

"Last year Godfrey Hirst endured rolling strikes at its Wiri plant. This year the company took the view that rather than endure that disruption, it would issue a lock-out notice instead.

"Rolling strike action is one reason why business confidence is at an all-time low."

All Godfrey Hirst workers are paid above the living wage, the spokesman said.

"What the Union is seeking is 8% for one year or 6.5% and 6.5% for the next two years. This is in an environment where manufacturing is under strain and business confidence is very low."

First Union takes issue with Godfrey Hirst's claim that it pays above living wage. "The constitution of a living wage is a combination of entitlements and wages.

"Members feel [claiming to already pay a living wage] is a disingenuous way of putting it."

Godfrey Hirst was bought by US company Mohawk Industries in 2017, leading to the holding company's biggest profit in six years in New Zealand. First Union believes this was the result of cutting staff costs at the company.

Abbott said union members at Godfrey Hirst believed a living wage was crucial in a climate where "experienced human resources have been treated as a baseline cost to be cut rather than experienced professionals".

"We're some of the most experienced staff and we train the new workers, but the managers don't seem to value us any more, especially since the company was bought out," Tui Nanai, Godfrey Hirst store staffer and First union delegate, said.