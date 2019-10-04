Staff running New Zealand's largest rail project are themselves all on the move, shifting from various parts of Auckland to centralise operations in Newmarket.

Sean Sweeney, City Rail Link chief executive, said staff at his own Government/Auckland Council-owned entity and staff at the Link Alliance business were moving offices.

