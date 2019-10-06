The final Mayoral candidate debate is brought to you by myob

As a fiery Auckland mayoral campaign draws to a close leading candidates Phil Goff and John Tamihere will face-off one last time in Herald newsroom this morning for the MYOB business debate.



With business confidence at its lowest levels since the GFC, does either candidate have the policies to get things back on track?

In the last Mood of the Boardroom survey, business leaders gave incumbent Goff a decidedly average grade of 4.88/10.

But despite this low score, when asked who has the best attributes to be Auckland's mayor between Goff and mayoral hopeful John Tamihere, 73 per cent still picked Goff.

What does business want?

The Mood of the Boradroom highlighted support for improving public transport,

public-private partnerships and city bonds to fund large infrastructure projects, bringing Auckland Council spending under control and shifting Auckland's Port.

The Employers and Manufacturing Association has also put a big emphasis on the need to improve transport infrastructure by taking a more iinovative approach to funding - and working with business.

It certainly has been a battle contrasting styles with Tamihere running on a platform of bold ideas such as the double-decker plans for the Harbour Bridge.

That's opened him up to accusations that his polcies are unrealistic.

Goff has focused on the practical realities of getting things done and has emphasised skills in building consensus.

But does he lack the vision that business wants to see for Auckland's future?

