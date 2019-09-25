In the era of the virtual office, when even workers who are physically present often wall off their senses with oversized headphones and rely on Slack to chat with colleagues sitting in desks next to them, forced fun at the corporate level may represent the last, best hope for human interaction among co-workers who would otherwise remain the closest of strangers.

"I can't think of anything more depressing than an office where no one actually talks to each other," said Lois Najarian O'Neill, a founder of the Door Idea House, a public relations and branding agency in New York who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.