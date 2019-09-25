Air New Zealand is stepping in to offer discounted airfares to Jetstar customers affected by the announcement that it is planning to withdraw its regional services.

Those customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day (schedule permitting) for no more than $50 each way, Air NZ said in a statement.

"We know how important air services are for regional New Zealand and that's why we're stepping in to support Jetstar customers with a special discounted fare," Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said.

Wallace said, subject to fuel prices remaining stable, Air New Zealand would commit to not increase its lowest lead-in fares on the routes affected by Jetstar's withdrawal until at least the end of 2020.